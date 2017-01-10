Vancouver man who died in cold snap remembered: Mike Illing 'had very little but he was always giving'

A memorial service held on Sunday to honour a 57-year-old Vancouver man who died one month earlier allowed those who knew Mike Illing to "connect the dots" of his life and learn more about him, his friends and family told Metro.

Long-lost family members shared stories about the former film worker and longtime Commercial Drive area resident at his Canucks Family Education Centre memorial service — alongside Illing's fellow Megaphone magazine vendors, passersby who bought the low-income publication from him, and people he met at a local church laundry program.

Illing died on Dec. 7 as temperatures plummeted to near-zero off Commercial Drive, where he was living on the street after losing his housing earlier last summer, Megaphone's executive director said.

Although the B.C. Coroner's Service hasn't yet revealed what caused Illing's death on the street in freezing temperatures, its believes that three other deaths may have been linked to cold temperatures in the province, and members of Illing's community believe he may have died from exposure to the cold.

"Even though he was out on the streets and had a rough life, he had the Megaphone community, and many friends on the Drive who looked out for him and cared for him," Jessica Hannon said in a phone interview. "He was a pretty private guy, on the quieter side, but he was really sweet and kind and had a funny, mischievous, wry sense of humour.

"He lived in Commercial Drive area for at least 20 years, and when he did become homeless that's where he stayed because that's the part of the city where he felt most at home and comfortable."

But even some of his fellow Megaphone vendors and friends didn't realize he was homeless, they believe because he was private and perhaps embarrassed to ask for help.

"Mike was really happy, he was happy all the time," said Megaphone vendor Suzanne Kilroy, who said she knew Illing for nearly a decade. "He seemed strong and he rarely asked for help.

"He did not seem like he was homeless. I knew he'd been in-between places before. But I wish I could have helped him get a place."

Kilroy said she was grateful to have met Illing's family members at Sunday's memorial service, because she didn't know he had children or much about his past before.

Illing also grew close to those running the Clean Start Laundry Program at the nearby Grandview Cavalry Baptist Church, and his brother said he hopes people will donate in support of that program and Megaphone, two organizations he valued immensely.

"We hadn't been able to find Mike for some time," he told Metro in a phone interview. "So it was a very nice event to see the kind of support he'd gotten from the Commercial Drive community.

"He was a very kind person — at times he had very little, but he was always giving. We've started to understand what an incredible impact Megaphone, the church and community services had on his life. The greatest service to Michael would be to ensure that those communities are acknowledged."

For Hannon, even though the "immediate cause" of Illing's death is still unknown, in a "more broad sense, the cause of his death was homelessness," she said, "whether from the cold, or complications from health issues he was dealing with, there are so many deaths that happen on the streets that are so preventable if he'd been in housing and had basic supports."