Vancouver police use Craigslist to catch alleged cell phone robber

Police used Craigslist to bait an alleged cell phone robber in South Vancouver.

Following a sting of cell phone robberies, Vancouver detectives posted an advertisement on Jan. 5 for an iPhone on Craigslist, according to a written statement from police.

The next day, a man responded to the post and made plans to meet later that night.

When he arrived, he allegedly hit the undercover officer in the chest, grabbed the bag with the iPhone and ran.

He was found in a nearby home and was arrested without incident.

Jacob Beck, 24, of Vancouver is charged with three counts of robbery and remains in custody. He will appear in court on Jan. 11.