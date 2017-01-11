B.C. judge adjourns peace bond hearing in terror case until after October appeal

VANCOUVER — A provincial court judge has adjourned a peace bond hearing for a couple freed five months ago after a higher court in British Columbia overturned verdicts finding them guilty of committing terrorist acts.

Judge Reg Harris granted the adjournment today after defence lawyers representing John Nuttall and Amanda Korody argued that the hearing would be a waste of legal resources since the couple are already bound to bail conditions.

The Crown said last week that it was seeking the peace bond in the interest of public safety, but prosecutor Sharon Steele told the court today that the couple are adhering to their bail conditions and an adjournment would not prejudice the prosecution.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge threw out guilty verdicts against the couple last year and rebuked the RCMP for entrapping the pair, who faced terrorism-related charges for planting what they believed to be explosives at the provincial legislature on Canada Day in 2013.

The case is scheduled to be heard at the B.C. Court of Appeal this October.