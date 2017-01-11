BC Ferries first natural gas-powered vessel arrives

BC Ferries’ first natural gas-fueled vessel arrived in B.C. on Wednesday following a 50-day journey from Poland.

The Salish Orca, a 107-metre ship with two car decks, will carry 145 vehicles and 600 passengers and crew. It is the first of three Salish Class vessels and will begin operating between Powell River on the Sunshine Coast and Comox on Vancouver Island in the spring.

“The Salish Class vessels will provide us with cost savings and efficiencies with standardized vessels and greater interoperability as well as enhance safety well into the future,” said Mike Corrigan, BC Ferries’ president and CEO in a press release Wednesday.

“They are very well built ships, which will serve our customers for many years to come.”

Using natural gas as fuel is expected to reduce greenhouse emissions by 15-25 per cent, sulphur oxides by more than 85 per cent and nitrogen oxides by more than 50 per cent.

The vessel will be officially handed over to BC Ferries after it’s cleared by Canada Customs and final inspections take place. The crew will be trained over the next couple of months and open houses will be held in Comox and Powell River.