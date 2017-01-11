BC Hydro gives families a cold-weather break — but NDP says rising rates the real problem

Last week, British Columbians broke a decade-long record for energy consumption.

That's thanks to "colder than average temperatures," according to BC Hydro, which saw the province's peak electricity consumption exceed its previous 10-year high.

For working families and those living paycheque-to-paycheque, however, the burden of a sudden and unexpected spike in the heating bill could make balancing the books a lot more stressful — and in response, the Crown corporation has turned down the heat a little by allowing people extra time to pay up.

"Given the unusually cold weather, we anticipate that many of our customers will receive higher than normal bills," the utility's president and CEO said in a statement.

Under the new Winter Payment Plan, customers can opt to stretch out their bills between Dec. 1 and March 31 over a six-month timeframe.

That's in addition to BC Hydro's existing option — also available by request — for consumers to be charged an average household's energy consumption every billing cycle, throughout the year, instead of paying more during colder months.

But while the Official Opposition's BC Hydro critic praised the agency's move to give families some extra time, it's the government in Victoria that should receive at least as much blame as Jack Frost for those families' payment difficulties.

Vancouver-Kingsway MLA Adrian Dix told Metro that BC Hydro rate increases mean more families are struggling to power their homes within their budget.

"They've massively increased rates," Dix told Metro in a phone interview, "which is a massively bigger share of the problem than cold weather.

"We had massive BC Hydro rate increases, which are effectively hidden taxes that have made things less and less affordable. Those, and a very cold winter, take it past the breaking point for people."

According to Dix, the agency has increased rates by 28 per cent during Premier Christy Clark's time in office. BC Hydro lifted rates last summer, and plans more spread over ten years.

Announcing its first wave of rate increases last July — amounting to $48 more a year for the average home — the utility said it requested the interim changes in order to fund investments into "dams and power lines that are needed to provide reliable power," BC Hydro stated on its website. "BC Hydro has been working hard to keep rates as low as possible as we upgrade the electricity system. But we need to make major investments, and that’s going to have an impact on the rates that we need to charge."

But Dix cited an investigation by the online news site The Tyee this summer, plus BC Hydro submission to the B.C. Utilities Commission last year, as evidence that more families are struggling than ever before.

The number of BC Hydro users whose electricity was disconnected because of "non-payment" nearly rose nearly five-fold between 2012 and 2015, according to BC Hydro's Rate Design Application in 2015 — spiking from 6,376 customers cut off to 32,564 just three years later.

That's in part due to the automated cut-off process that accompanied smart meters, but Dix said that's only part of the picture.

"The number of disconnection orders reflects on the increased difficulty people have paying," he said. "Some even went without power because they simply couldn't reconnect."

Additionally, although just more than half of those disconnected BC Hydro customers were reconnected the same day, more than 15 per cent went without service for up to a week, and more than eight per cent up to three weeks.