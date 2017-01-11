Buy a home, break the bank of Mom and Dad

Vancouver's "absurd" gap between its residents' incomes and "sky-high" house prices isn't just something for renters to whine about any more, a University of British Columbia professor has suggested.

It may also be an existential threat to the middle class as a whole, according to Patrick Condon, chair of Urban Design at the School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture (SALA).

"This is sort of the last dying gasp of a real middle class," Condon said in a phone interview, explaining how previous generations built their financial stability through home equity. "We have generational inequity here — it's not white collar versus blue collar workers anymore."

With a provincial election approaching in May, the BC Liberals recently announced a nearly $37,500 loan to help first-time buyers enter the housing market — a move slammed by many economists as short-sighted, even financially dangerous.

Condon's remarks came in response to data compiled on Tuesday by the RateHub Digital Money Trends Report, which found that B.C. is second only to Quebec in how many first-time homeowners have to lean on their parents to pick up the tab of their first home.

Furthermore, for down payments greater than five per cent, B.C. is worse off than every other province, with nearly half of them bankrolled by relatives.

B.C. and Quebec saw the so-called "bank of mom and dad" beat out other provinces, with only 18 per cent of Atlantic first-time buyers helped out by family, one-third of Prairie buyers, and 35 per cent of Ontarian buyers.

"It was only recently you could expect to gain fairly substantial equity in the form of your house without having to have your parents bankroll the whole thing," Condon said. "For my generation, that was never expected.

"Those people who want to be in housing market who don't have parents who can afford to bankroll them are increasingly having great difficulty. It's just another example of a stratified and perhaps even disappearing middle class."

According to RateHub, sky-high housing prices across the country — but most exacerbated in B.C. — mean that "the ability to gather enough funds for a down payment has become increasingly more difficult," it said in a press release.

"This is not just a Vancouver problem, although it's worse than any place else in North America," Condon said. "The cost of homeownership is increasing faster than our incomes throughout the world in most places that have jobs and are worth living in."

While many millennials in Vancouver have opted to remain renters, there's a long-term trade-off neglected by those suggesting young people abandon the homeownership dream altogether.