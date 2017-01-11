Even with changes, condo not welcome on important Chinatown site, says group

It’s the fourth time around for a Chinatown development proposal — but members of a Chinatown community group say they’re still staunchly opposed to a plan by the Beedie Group to build a seven-story condo building at 105 Keefer St.

“Last year the National Trust for Canada put Vancouver’s Chinatown as No. 2 on endangered site list,” said Melody Ma of the group #SaveChinatownYVR.

“This project will contribute to that and will set precedent for rezoning applications in the future. Essentially it’s paving the way for Chinatown to become a Yaletown or Robson 2.0.”

Chinatown has seen a recent wave of new condominium developments over the past few years, leading many residents to fear that Chinatown, with its traditional Chinese food shops and lower-cost housing, will be replaced by multi-million dollar luxury condos (shortly after her interview with Metro, Ma tweeted about a Chinatown condo just up the street form 105 Keefer listed for $2 million.)

The Beedie proposal, which has now undergone four revisions, includes 25 units of “senior-focused” housing in partnership with BC Housing out of a total of 110 units, as well as a 1,000 square-foot space on the ground floor for a senior’s cultural art space. The developer has reduced the height from 120 feet to 115 feet.

The proposal is supported by the Vancouver Chinatown Merchants Association and a Chinatown Coalition of seniors’ arts and culture groups

The current site is being used as a parking lot. But Ma said the significance of the site to Chinatown — next to Memorial Square and across the street from the Sun Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden — means the location deserves more than a “cookie-cutter” condo building.