Indigenous prof quits committee after university brings back Furlong

VANCOUVER — An indigenous professor has resigned from a sexual assault policy committee at the University of British Columbia after the school brought back John Furlong to speak at an upcoming fundraiser.

Daniel Heath Justice says in a letter to university president Santa Ono that the decision "silenced and erased" allegations that Furlong physically abused First Nations children while teaching at a Catholic school in Burns Lake, B.C., decades ago.

The former Vancouver Olympics CEO has vehemently denied the allegations, which first emerged in a 2012 newspaper article.

The journalist later lost her defamation lawsuit against Furlong with a judge strongly criticizing her reporting.

The RCMP has said an investigation into abuse allegations concluded without charges.

The university cancelled Furlong's speech last month after a graduate student circulated a letter that was critical of him, but Ono reversed the decision this week, calling Furlong a "champion for amateur sport."

Ono's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment but he told Vancouver's Roundhouse Radio that he stands by the decision to bring back Furlong.