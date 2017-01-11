Man dies from gunshot wounds in targeted shooting in Richmond, B.C.: police
RICHMOND, B.C. — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds in a sport utility vehicle on Tuesday night in Richmond, B.C.
The RCMP say officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 7000 block of Ash Street shortly before 9:30 p.m.
They identified the victim as 21-year-old Calvin Chi Hang Zhao of Vancouver.
Police say the man died at the scene.
While it is early in the investigation, police say the shooting appears to be a targeted homicide.
A suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the shooting, and police say they are working to confirm the make and model although it was described as a white SUV.