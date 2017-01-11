Man dies from gunshot wounds in targeted shooting in Richmond, B.C.: police

RICHMOND, B.C. — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds in a sport utility vehicle on Tuesday night in Richmond, B.C.

The RCMP say officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 7000 block of Ash Street shortly before 9:30 p.m.

They identified the victim as 21-year-old Calvin Chi Hang Zhao of Vancouver.

Police say the man died at the scene.

While it is early in the investigation, police say the shooting appears to be a targeted homicide.