Royal Visit bestows economic rewards for BC tourism

The Royal Visit may have been a big expense for the federal police force but British Columbia is reaping the benefits already, according to Destination BC.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Victoria, Vancouver, and other communities in the province attracted half a million more visitors to B.C. in October 2016, compared to the same time in 2015, according to Destination BC. Media coverage of the places they visited was also extensive, including 100 stories about B.C. in the UK and Ireland.

Hotels benefitted not only from the increase in visitors but also from increased Google searches for places to stay in Vancouver. There was a 50 per cent increase in searches from UK residents on Vancouver-area hotels, according to Destination BC.

The B.C. government hopes the Royal Visit spurs even bigger tourism numbers in 2017.

“It’s exciting to see so many people searching online for more information about B.C.’s amazing travel destinations such as the Great Bear Rainforest, Haida Gwaii and Vancouver following the Royal’s visit,” said Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training.

“We saw more than 4.5 million international visitorse come to our province last year and we hope the Royal tour will mean an even bigger visitor tally in 2017.”

The B.C. government is expected to release its final costs for the tour on Jan. 13, while the federal government has yet to release its final tally. Ottawa released a budget estimate of $855,600 last October for the tour. The Royal Visit cost the RCMP $2 million in policing costs.

Royal Visit in numbers

111.5 million impressions through media coverage

21 million impressions through social media

60% increase in Google searches Canadian hotel from the UK

50% increase in Google searches for Vancouver hotels

531,431 more visitors in B.C. in Oct. 2016 compared to Oct. 2015