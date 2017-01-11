Three RCMP officers treated for smoke inhalation after fire evacuation

NANAIMO, B.C. — RCMP say three of their officers suffered smoke inhalation while trying to help tenants from an apartment building that was on fire in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police say when their officers arrived at the scene early Wednesday morning the entire side of the apartment complex was on fire.

A news release says the officers entered the building before fire crews arrived to help tenants out, including assisting an elderly man who was having difficulty walking.

The three officers suffered various degrees of smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital for assessment.

Two officers were released right away, while one remained in care for several hours before being let out of hospital.