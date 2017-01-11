Trout Lake re-opens to skating

Trout Lake in East Vancouver has re-opened to ice-skating, the parks board tweeted on Wednesday.

Last Thursday the lake opened for the first time in 20 years as a recent cold snap thickened the ice to the point (12 centimetres) that it was safe for skating. The sun was out and Vancouverites flocked to Trout Lake to skate and play shinny.

The joy was short-lived, however, as only three days later the park board closed the pond because warmer temperatures resulted in slush and thin ice.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the park board said the ice was 20 centimetres thick and was again safe to skate on.