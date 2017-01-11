Two men found dead in East Vancouver home

Two men were found dead in a home at Argyle and 53rd Ave. in Vancouver the afternoon of Jan. 10, BC Coroner and the Vancouver Police Department have confirmed.

“Police responded to a home on Argyle Street near East 53rd Ave. after receiving a report that there were two deceased persons found inside,” wrote Randy Fincham, media liaison for VPD, in an email to Metro. “Police attended, along with the Coroners Service, and determined that two men had died inside the home.”