Two men found dead in East Vancouver home
The deaths are not considered suspicious and the coroner continues to investigate the cause of the fatalities.
Two men were found dead in a home at Argyle and 53rd Ave. in Vancouver the afternoon of Jan. 10, BC Coroner and the Vancouver Police Department have confirmed.
“Police responded to a home on Argyle Street near East 53rd Ave. after receiving a report that there were two deceased persons found inside,” wrote Randy Fincham, media liaison for VPD, in an email to Metro. “Police attended, along with the Coroners Service, and determined that two men had died inside the home.”
The deaths are not considered suspicious, said Fincham, and VPD is no longer involved in the investigation. He confirmed the Vancouver Fire and Rescue hazardous materials team was called to the scene. Carbon monoxide did not play a role in the deaths, according to the coroner. The BC Coroners Service continues to investigate the deaths.
