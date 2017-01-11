Vancouver Aquarium gets new animal hospital

A harbour seal is ready to be released into the wild after vets glued a temporary tracking device onto its head at the Vancouver Aquarium’s new hospital building.

The seal, named Marshmallow Fu, is one of the first patients at the hospital building, where the aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre staff have access to a new endoscope, x-ray, and ultrasound equipment.

The facility cost $544,000 to build and was funded by private donations, according to the aquarium.

It’s a big upgrade, compared to the smaller facility, nicknamed the ‘med shed’ that used to serve as the hospital, said Dr. Martin Haulena, head veterinarian at the Vancouver Aquarium.

“When the med shed came here five or six years ago, we thought it was the greatest med shed in the world, compared to working in the rain. But it [was] small, cramped, cold – not conducive to particularly more sterile procedures like fracture repairs, open surgery,” he said.

“It wasn’t ideal.”

The new building will also allow staff to host more veterinary researchers and students from around the world. There was one visiting residency student from North Carolina State University helping with Marshmallow Fu’s procedure.

“We can do a much better job teaching,” said Haulena.

“That’s a huge part of this facility.”

Staff plan to release Marshmallow Fu, along with two other rehabilitated harbour seals, Thursday.