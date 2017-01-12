CP Rail train carrying coal derails near Ashcroft, B.C.

ASHCROFT, B.C. — A Canadian Pacific Railway freight train carrying coal derailed near Ashcroft, B.C., Thursday afternoon.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed the incident and says two investigators have been deployed to the scene.

TSB spokeswoman Julie Leroux says 29 cars derailed around 3:45 p.m.

CP Rail spokesman Jeremy Berry says there were no injuries to the crew and no dangerous goods were involved in the incident.

Berry says CP Rail is taking the incident extremely seriously and has enacted its emergency response process.