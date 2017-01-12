Man turns himself in after $1M in illicit drugs seized in New Westminster, B.C.

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — An investigation by several police agencies and the Canada Border Services Agency has resulted in drug-trafficking charges following the seizure of about $1 million in illicit substances.

New Westminster police say multiple RCMP detachments and border officials began investigating in March 2016.

Police say officers seized about $60,000 in cash, several hundred kilograms of marijuana and a large quantity of other illicit drugs in the city southeast of Vancouver.

Acting Sgt. Jeff Scott says the highly potent opioid fentanyl was among the controlled substances, but the quantity could not be confirmed.

Police say Ron Markowitz turned himself in on Wednesday after being charged last week with several drug-trafficking offences.