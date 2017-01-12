Whistler gets new ski-thru ATM for 2017 season

The convenience of ATMs has reached a new high – people can now withdraw cash while skiing on Whistler Mountain.

The new ski-thru ATM is located outside Roundhouse Lodge and is equipped with ski pole and glove holders and heating lamps.

The ATM is part of CIBC’s new five-year partnership with Whistler Blackcomb, according to a written release.

“CIBC is always looking to improve clients’ experience, whether in a banking centre or on the lsopes, and our new ski-thru ATM at Whistler Blackcomb is one of the many ways we’re reaching clients at new heights,” said Stephen Forbes, chief commercial officer at CIBC.

The stand-alone ATM stands about 8.5 feet high and weighs almost 5,000 pounds and is located 1,850m above sea level.