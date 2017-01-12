Whistler gets new ski-thru ATM for 2017 season
The ATM comes equipped with ski-pole holders and heating lamps
The convenience of ATMs has reached a new high – people can now withdraw cash while skiing on Whistler Mountain.
The new ski-thru ATM is located outside Roundhouse Lodge and is equipped with ski pole and glove holders and heating lamps.
The ATM is part of CIBC’s new five-year partnership with Whistler Blackcomb, according to a written release.
“CIBC is always looking to improve clients’ experience, whether in a banking centre or on the lsopes, and our new ski-thru ATM at Whistler Blackcomb is one of the many ways we’re reaching clients at new heights,” said Stephen Forbes, chief commercial officer at CIBC.
The stand-alone ATM stands about 8.5 feet high and weighs almost 5,000 pounds and is located 1,850m above sea level.
“CIBC is Whistler Blackcomb's first ever full-service banking partner and their commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences aligns perfectly with our goals,” said Morag Kerr, strategic alliances and partner marketing manager at Whistler Blackcomb.
