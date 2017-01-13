B.C. Liberals report donations in 'real time,' raise $12.3 million in 2016

VICTORIA — The British Columbia Liberal Party says it will begin posting its political donations in real time, starting Friday by revealing it collected $12.3 million in corporate and individual contributions last year.

The Election Act filing deadline for 2016 donations is March 31, but the figures were released in what the party said is a voluntary move to improve transparency and accountability.

"Our system is based on a fair and simple principle: parties compete for financial support from those who share their values, just like they compete for votes," said Todd Stone, Transportation Minister and Liberal Party campaign co-chairman in a statement.

"Our voluntary real-time reporting of donations, in addition to strict spending limits on parties during campaigns, means citizens can have confidence in our democracy," he said.

The party has been criticized for holding exclusive fundraising events with access to Premier Christy Clark where tickets can cost up to $20,000 each.

Clark said last year she would move to introduce real-time reporting of donations and the party said it will now post its financial contributions online within 10 business days of deposit — and well ahead of next May's B.C. election.

Data released by the Liberal Party stated it received $7.9 million in corporate donations and $4.4 million in individual contributions last year.

The party said in a statement individual donors outnumber corporate donors by a four-to-one margin, with 9,324 individuals and 1,876 corporations making donations in 2016. The statement said 84 per cent of corporate donations last year were $5,000 or less.

The Opposition New Democrats have called for bans on corporate and union donations to political parties.

The NDP received $3 million in political donations in 2015 and has not released the amount of its 2016 donations. Leader John Horgan has said 80 per cent of donations to the party are from individuals.

Clark has said previously she would not overhaul B.C.'s political fundraising rules but was open to changes, including real-time reporting.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Affleck reserved a decision Friday on an application by Ottawa-based political watchdog group Democracy Watch that seeks to set aside two rulings made by B.C.'s conflict of interest commissioner.

Paul Fraser's rulings cleared Clark of allegations she violated conflict guidelines by attending exclusive fundraising events.