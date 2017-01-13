Investigators of Tamil migrant ship showed 'total disregard' of policy: lawyer

VANCOUVER — Lawyers for two men accused of smuggling hundreds of Tamil migrants from Thailand to British Columbia say Canadian authorities conducted a flawed investigation resulting in unreliable evidence.

The men, Nadarajah Mahendran and Thampeernayagam Rajaratnam, and two others have pleaded not guilty to organizing the 2010 voyage of the MV Sun Sea, contrary to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Mark Nohra represents Mahendran and told the jury in closing arguments that the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP showed "total disregard" for policies established to "protect people's liberty and freedom."

He says the evidence was contaminated because hundreds of migrants were kept in the same detention centre and were able to discuss the questions investigators had asked them and the photographs they had been shown.

Both Nohra and Vicki Williams, who represents Rajaratnam, say border agents and Mounties showed isolated photographs of their clients to migrants during interrogation, which they say is a breach of policy because it can result in false identification.