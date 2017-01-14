Police say fire at Abbotsford, B.C., home is suspicious
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A Saturday morning blaze at an Abbotsford, B.C., residence is being deemed suspicious by investigators.
Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.
Abbotsford police say all eight residents at the home were alerted to the fire early and could escape safely.
The residents are in hospital being treated for smoke inhalation.
Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.