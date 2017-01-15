Curtis Dickson scores six goals in Roughnecks' 14-10 win over Stealth

LANGLEY, B.C. — Curtis Dickson scored six goals to lead the Calgary Roughnecks to a 14-10 win over the Vancouver Stealth on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Riley Loewen, Jeff Shattler and Tyler Digby all had a pair of goals for Calgary (1-1). Tyson Bell and Dane Dobbie also chipped in.

Corey Small had four goals for the Stealth (2-1) and Rhys Duch added a pair. Keegan Bal, Logan Schuss, Joel McCready and Jordan Durston rounded out the attack.

Frank Scigliano made 30 saves for the win in net. Tye Belanger took the loss in relief by turning aside 21-of-27 shots in 39:31. Tyler Richards started and stopped nine shots.