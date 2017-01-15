Vancouver rain to wash away ice, snow, pond hockey

Vancouver residents tired of the ice and snow can breathe a sigh of relief because rain is coming to the Lower Mainland – lots of it.

But with this week’s forecast of rain comes the risk of flood because of the leftover snow and ice, warned Environment Canada metrologist Trevor Smith.

“You’ve got falling rain and the extra melting contribution from the snow. It’s a change back to normal but with the snow on the ground, that adds a bit of a wild card,” he said.

“Some local urbanized flooding where storm drains are clogged – that could be a problem.”

Temperatures for Metro Vancouver can get as high as 10 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy rain is forecasted to begin Monday and continue throughout the week, he added.

“It’s something we haven’t seen for a while so we’re probably due for it. You can see there’s no end in sight once it gets going.”