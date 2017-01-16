B.C. medical clinic pens letter chiding employer for requiring sick note, threatens to charge $50

The next time your employer asks you for a sick note to take time off, it could cost them.

A medical clinic in Pemberton, B.C. is sending patients back to work with notes rebuking their supervisors for requiring medical letters, and promising to send a $50 invoice next time.

One such letter, published on Facebook by a patient of the clinic, says sick notes “put a burden on the health-care system.”

Patients who wander into clinics or doctor’s offices looking for company-required sick notes “may spread germs to pregnant women, frail elderly people, cancer patients and babies,” it continues. “If you continue to require a physician to authorize your employees’ absenteeism… we will invoice your company $50 per medical note.”