B.C. medical clinic pens letter chiding employer for requiring sick note, threatens to charge $50

The next time your employer asks you for a sick note to take time off, it could cost them.
A medical clinic in Pemberton, B.C. is sending patients back to work with notes rebuking their supervisors for requiring medical letters, and promising to send a $50 invoice next time.
Patients who wander into clinics or doctor’s offices looking for company-required sick notes “may spread germs to pregnant women, frail elderly people, cancer patients and babies,” it continues. “If you continue to require a physician to authorize your employees’ absenteeism… we will invoice your company $50 per medical note.”
This isn’t the first such note sent back to an employee’s place of work by a Canadian medical institution, and it comes as the country’s healthcare system is increasingly becoming understaffed and overburdened.
“I hope you will consider changing your current absenteeism policy,” concludes the note signed by three doctors and a nurse practitioner, “to help reduce the unnecessary burden on our health-care system and improve access for all British Columbians.”