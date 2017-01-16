Border guards seize 17 bricks of suspected cocaine at Pacific Highway crossing
Canadian Border Services Agency agents searched a vehicle on Oct. 23, 2016.
Canadian border agents seized 17 bricks of what is believed to be cocaine from a vehicle at British Columbia's Pacific Highway board crossing in October.
On Oct. 23, 2016, officers inspecting a vehicle found two bricks of suspected cocaine. The driver was arrested and a subsequent search found another 15 bricks. In all, 16.85 kilos of the suspected drug were seized, said the Canadian Border Services Agency in a press release Monday.
The bricks and the traveller were handed over to Surrey Mounties.
In 2016, there were 574 drug seizures at the Pacific Highway crossing, up from 301 drug seizures in 2015.