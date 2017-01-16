Border guards seize 17 bricks of suspected cocaine at Pacific Highway crossing

Canadian border agents seized 17 bricks of what is believed to be cocaine from a vehicle at British Columbia's Pacific Highway board crossing in October.

On Oct. 23, 2016, officers inspecting a vehicle found two bricks of suspected cocaine. The driver was arrested and a subsequent search found another 15 bricks. In all, 16.85 kilos of the suspected drug were seized, said the Canadian Border Services Agency in a press release Monday.

The bricks and the traveller were handed over to Surrey Mounties.