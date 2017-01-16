‘We have to deliver more’ on affordability in 2017: Mayor

This year is an “opportunity” to make “sweeping changes” for affordability, Vancouver’s mayor told Metro in an interview Sunday in which he admitted his administration needs to hit the “reset” button on family housing.

While housing and transit are “keys” to affordability, the city has also spent thousands opposing Kinder Morgan’s pipeline expansion, set to begin construction this fall.

But of course, not everyone’s a fan of Mayor Robertson’s tough talk against heavy oil pipelines, tanker traffic, or B.C. and federal funding for housing and transit.

Non-Partisan Association City Coun. Melissa De Genova Robertson’s Vision Vancouver slate is “playing politics” with their headline-generating stances, while potentially putting urgent housing and transit priorities at risk.

“We need to stop beating up on the federal and provincial governments,” she told Metro. “I’m concerned with how the mayor came out against the federal government (on its Kinder Morgan approval) — we may lose out as a city on dollars for future projects for transit, infrastructure and housing.”

With a B.C. election looming in May, it’s clear much is at stake. Here’s what Robertson told Metro, edited for length.

Metro: What does this year look like to you? How optimistic are you, versus how challenging is it going to be on these big files coming up?

Gregor Robertson: I see 2017 as a year for making sweeping changes for affordability in Vancouver — that we take it to the next level on housing and transit in particular, and finally turn a corner on an affordability crunch that's been so tough to rein in. The housing and transit combo is the key to affordability. We have to deliver more across the board

It's a bit of a high-stakes year, though — and you don't even know what's going to happen after the May provincial election. It's hard to plan around that, is it not?

It's challenging, but the B.C. election creates an opportunity for us all to push hard for affordable housing and transit to be major priorities for all the provincial parties. The next elected government in B.C. should have a massive increase in affordable housing investment and transit commitments. Those are critical to the success of Metro Vancouver. We need the B.C. government to step up. Hopefully we'll get real commitments from all parties.

The whole housing and homelessness file has been controversial. Some people are saying you’re not doing enough, others that the city's efforts to step in are misplaced. For instance, on the warming shelters controversy people said you were over-stepping, asking, 'Why is the city doing the province's job?'

In an ideal world, the B.C. and federal governments would deliver on their responsibilities for housing and ensure there's adequate housing for everyone, no homelessness and appropriate housing at all levels supported by government.

When we don't have definitive commitments from the provincial and federal government, the city is forced to step in and do damage control.

With the emergency warming shelters, what was the role of your office — and how do you respond to some of the Community Centre Associations who were willing to take in homeless people but felt it was foisted upon them without enough consultation or due process?

The homelessness crisis keeps deepening and we have to take desperate measures to make sure people are not suffering and dying on our streets. Council gave clear direction to city staff to take any and all measures to address the homelessness crisis this winter and ensure we're doing everything we can as a city to keep people warm, safe and alive

As the cold snap intensified, we realized the B.C. shelters were all full and there was no more funding there to open more shelters. City staff looked at other options; community centres were an obvious next step given that it's worked in other cities … particularly at night when nobody's there. Desperate times call for steps like this to keep people alive.

Were you frustrated when you found out the issue had become politicized at Parks Board?

I was stunned that the Parks Board commissioners at the NPA thought the warming centres should be shut down. That's just cold-hearted and cruel. This is a time when we need to focus on taking care of people. Using warm, empty public buildings to do that is an important humanitarian response. To see it politicized, and even the thought of pushing people outside in the cold when the shelters are all full … that was bizarre and callous.

Are your Airbnb regulations and empty homes tax enough on housing?

We have some big ideas coming with our 'housing reset,' which is an overhaul of our housing strategy to make sure it delivers for affordable across the spectrum … We'll be rolling out changes over the next several months.

We're looking at new family housing guidelines to make Vancouver more family friendly, and everything's on the table to deliver affordability now. We need to think about the future of our single-family neighbourhoods and how we can make Vancouver more affordable for families with kids — to do thoughtful changes in single-family home neighbourhoods … The housing reset will deliver some sweeping changes to deal with affordability and increase the supply.

Let's talk about transit. How long are people going to have to continue getting passed up on the Broadway line getting passed by, trying to get to work or school?

The Broadway subway and Surrey rapid transit are the big long-term projects that we need final commitments from the B.C. and federal governments early this year. The mayors are kicking off their 10-year transit improvements vision this month … We've taken the first steps with a $2 billion investment in bus and SkyTrain service, led by the region. Now we need a commitment from the B.C. and federal governments to fund major projects like Broadway, Surrey and the Pattullo Bridge.

Turning to Kinder Morgan, some say it's past its final hurdle with Ottawa and B.C. won over. What's left for the City of Vancouver, considering how much has been invested already in advocacy on this that seems to have not swayed either government?

(Sighs loudly). The Kinder Morgan decisions are very disappointing for Vancouver. The conditions laid out by B.C. still fall way short of addressing the serious environmental and economic concerns raised by citizens, communities and First Nations.

If the Kinder Morgan board actually goes ahead with the expansion, what are you going to do if it comes to a stand-off?

It’s not a done deal yet … We need to wait and see what plays out. I know lots of people are extremely upset and considering actions when construction starts, but I think at this point it's still premature.

The stakes seem very high on all these fronts.