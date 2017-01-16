Homeowner loan program helps renters by freeing up supply: Coleman

Standing in front of photos of the mobile home he bought with the help of $1,000 from his grandmother in 1974, B.C.’s minister responsible for housing fired back at critics of a new taxpayer-backed loan program intended to help first-time homebuyers cover the cost of a down payment.

“To be able to get into your first home and stabilize your family is a good thing,” said Rich Coleman at a Jan. 16 press conference in Vancouver, the same day applications for the program opened.

“Not every family has the ability to do that, but government in this case has some ability because of our fiscal stability. So we want to be part of that, to help people get into their first home and change their lives.”

Coleman said the program has already received 60 applications and eight of those applicants have been approved for the loan. The BC Home Partnership program offers interest-free, payment-free loans for the first five years to first-time homebuyers who are pre-approved for an insured high-ratio first mortgage, where the down payment is less than 20 per cent of the home’s purchase price. The government expects to spend $703 million over three years on the program.

Economists have criticized the plan, saying it will push already-inflated Metro Vancouver home prices up further, encourage home buyers to take on more debt and benefit home sellers and the real estate industry most.

It’s one of several programs the provincial government has recently introduced to incentivize homeownership. A Metro analysis showed the cost of those programs could grow to $1.2 billion in 2017, compared to the $1 billion spent on social housing, including a one-time capital spend of $500 million, in 2016.

While some critics have said the focus on boosting homeownership leaves renters out, Coleman said the down payment loan program would help renters as people who are currently renting opt to buy a home, freeing up more supply.

He also disputed the criticism that the program would push up prices.

“Let’s say 10,000 people took advantage of it, that’s 10,000 units, that’s not a very big number compared to the number of properties that turn over every year,” he said. (Government expects a total of 41,000 people to take advantage of the program).

“This isn’t going to fuel the market, it’s not large enough to change the market.”

The program will help people buy a home as prices rise in B.C. and savings rates fall, a phenomenon that has happened across the country, said Troy Resvick, president of the Canadian Mortgage Brokers Association.

“The other side of the equation, there’s spin-off on this for the builders, the developers, the real estate industry as a whole,” Resvick said."

“The entire marketplace benefits from programs like this.

Coleman said critics of the program have been focusing too narrowly on the pricy Vancouver market. And he had some advice for Vancouver renters:

“I was just online last night and I can buy a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,250 square foot condo in downtown Langley City for just around $200,000,” he said.