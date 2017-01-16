KKK literature distributed to Abbotsford homes ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

For the second time in three months, bags of KKK literature have been thrown onto driveways in Abbotsford.

Police patrols found more than 70 plastic bags distributed on several streets in East Abbotsford early Sunday morning.

The bags contained a pamphlet that made disparaging remarks about Martin Luther King Jr., whose birthday was Sunday, said Abbotsford police in a statement.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the U.S., celebrated on the third Monday in January.

Video images released by Abbotsford police show a dark-coloured pickup, possibly a Dodge Ram.

More video is still being examined and analysts are trying to get fingerprints from the plastic bags.

It is the second time in three months that hate literature has been distributed in this manner, said Abbotsford Police. Investigators will be working with the B.C. Hate Crime Team on the case.