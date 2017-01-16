National Non-Smoking Week turns 40 with quarter-million B.C. quitters

It’s not often our leaders urge us to quit anything.

But that’s exactly what British Columbia’s health minister, Terry Lake, prescribed for the province’s smokers as he kicked off National Non-Smoking Week on Sunday — the 40th year of the initiative which launched in 1977.

“I know quitting smoking is not easy,” he said. “Quitting may take practice and it

can take a number of times to be successful … There's no better time to get ready to quit.”

One-in-seven of the province’s residents smoke, according to Statistics Canada’s 2014 data (the most recent available). That’s the lowest rate in the country, but it’s dropped little in five years despite government efforts.

Lake’s call for people to “try going smoke-free” by taking the first step and visiting the B.C. website www.quitnow.ca isn’t just health advice. It’s also deeply personal, he said.

“As someone who has witnessed loved ones struggle with nicotine addiction, I know your family, friends and pets are immensely grateful for your decision for better health,” he said in a statement Sunday. “But sometimes offering help is just not enough.

While short on concrete proposals to curb smoking levels below B.C.’s most recent 14.3 per cent rate — which climbs to 17.4 per cent among men — Lake pointed to Hawaii and California’s recent raising of the tobacco-buying age to 21 as promising.

Through its smoking cessation program, a key plank of Premier Christy Clark’s own BC Liberal leadership campaign, the province offers residents free nicotine patches, gun, lozenges and inhalers, plus prescription drugs.