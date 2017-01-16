RCMP investigate homicide in Richmond
Suspect arrested shortly after a man was found dead inside a Richmond business, RCMP say.
Police say a man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide in Richmond Monday
Richmond RCMP were called to a business in the area of Viking Way and Cambie Road at 6:30 a.m. Monday, where a man died of an apparent homicide.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the file and shortly identified and arrested a male suspect.
The investigation is ongoing and few details about the incident have been released, but IHIT said in a statement that the homicide was not a random act.
“It appears that the homicide occurred between parties known to each other,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Meghan Foster in the statement.
The victim’s identity has not been released.