RCMP investigate homicide in Richmond

Police say a man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide in Richmond Monday

Richmond RCMP were called to a business in the area of Viking Way and Cambie Road at 6:30 a.m. Monday, where a man died of an apparent homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in to take over the file and shortly identified and arrested a male suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and few details about the incident have been released, but IHIT said in a statement that the homicide was not a random act.

“It appears that the homicide occurred between parties known to each other,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Meghan Foster in the statement.