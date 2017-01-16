Supremacist group distributes racist pamphlets for U.S. King Jr. holiday

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The police department in Abbotsford, B.C., has asked for the help of the provincial Hate Crime Team after dozens of residents received pamphlets from a white supremacist group disparaging Martin Luther King Jr.

Police say the documents containing literature from the KKK were inside plastic bags and were thrown out from a vehicle early Sunday onto the front yards of more than 70 homes.

Const. Ian MacDonald says the pamphlets were sent out to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. and say that King isn't deserving of commemoration.

MacDonald says the document opens with a statement from the "loyal white knights of the KKK," but he didn't want to elaborate on the pamphlet's content.

Police have security video showing a Dodge Ram truck they believe was distributing the information and they are processing the bags for fingerprints.