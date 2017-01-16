Vancouver feels icy about mayor, poll shows

Gregor Robertson is the least loved of 10 big city mayors, according to a recent poll — and his stance on polarizing issues like pipelines and bike lanes is likely behind the love-him-him-or-hate-him results.

“Mayor Robertson has by far the strongest high approvals as a percentage of his overall approvals, and by far the highest strong disapprovals as a percentage of the total disapprovals, and that’s because the mayor and the council has taken pretty clear stands on a number of issues,” said Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research. The firm conducted the poll for Postmedia.

“The perception of their job performance by the general public is going to end up just as polarized.”‘

Ottawa’s mayor, Jim Watson, has the highest approval rating at 79 per cent, compared to Robertson’s approval rating of 50 per cent.

Other cities that ranked their mayors highly were Saskatoon at 72 per cent and Calgary at 65 per cent. Recent pipeline approvals and the rising price of oil are likely behind Calgary’s strong showing, Maggi said, while Ottawans may be riding high on a stable federal government (a boost to that city’s high number of federal employees) and Canada 150 celebrations.

All of the approval ratings are relatively high when compared with a similar poll Mainstreet conducted in the fall which rated the premiers’ approval rating. That’s partly because, without the baggage of well-known political parties, constituents tend to take a kinder view of local government. The mayoral poll was also done on Jan. 3 and 4, a time of year when people when people tend to be feeling more optimistic coming off the Christmas holidays — and before credit card statements come due.

Early January was also when the City of Vancouver was struggling to clear ice and snow and pick up garbage during an unusually prolonged cold spell, Maggi noted. It probably didn’t help that the mayor was on vacation at the time.