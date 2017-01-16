Vancouver Park Board shuts down ice skating at Trout Lake

It was fun while it lasted.

Outdoor ice skating at Vancouver’s Trout Lake – one of the few perks of the region’s unusual winter cold snap over the past month – is now over as rising temperatures and impending rain put an end to safe skating conditions at the park.

The Vancouver Park Board closed the lake to skating as of noon on Monday, with board chair Michael Wiebe saying the ice surface is beginning to turn to slush.

Still, he reflected on how rare an event it was to have the lake open to skating in the first place.

“This has been an incredible opportunity for Vancouverites to skate in the great outdoors, in fact the first time in 20 years,” Wiebe said in a statement from the park board.

The park board is putting up barriers and signage around the lake to ward off would-be ice skaters.

Staff will remain on site to ensure people stay off the ice.

In other winter-related park news, the board says portions of the Stanley Park seawall between Siwash Rock and the Lions Gate Bridge remain close due to falling ice and that the West End Community Centre has been deactivated as a warming centre for people seeking shelter from the cold.