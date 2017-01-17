‘Baby boom’? $10-a-day childcare could boost B.C.’s economy by $5.8B: study

You could call it a ‘baby boom’ for British Columbia. Or more precisely, a pre-schooler boom.

A new economic study, released Tuesday, concluded that taking a page from Quebec’s book on childcare could boost B.C.’s gross domestic product by a staggering $5.787 billion by 2025 — in addition to more than paying for its own costs to put in place.

“$5.8 billion does sound very high,” acknowledged accountant Lynell Anderson, who co-authored the report with economist Robert Fairholm, a partner at the Toronto-based Centre for Spatial Economics. “But it’s consistent with what happened in Quebec with their system as well.

“It’s possible because of all the accumulation of impacts.”

Those impacts, she explained, include not only the spending on construction of new facilities and hiring new staff to meet public demand — but also the short- to medium-term effects of getting more women back into the workforce after giving birth, and paying more taxes.

By 2025, such a program would create 69,000 fulltime jobs, lifting the province’s employment rate by 2.8 per cent.

Fairholm and Anderson examined the numbers behind affordable childcare for the Early Childhood Educators of B.C., which commissioned the 59-page study.

They conducted what’s called a “sensitivity analysis” comparing the impacts of the proposed $10-a-day program with current childcare costs for parents — which in Vancouver last year averaged roughly $45 a day for licensed facilities, and $38 a day for unlicensed home-based operators — as well as what would happen if $20-a-day were charged instead.

The impacts of such analysis tallied up the cumulative effects of the investment, compared to what it would cost.

The study based its findings on the fact that childcare has a disproportionate economic impacts — known as an “employment multiplier — compared to other government spending: every $1 million spent creates the equivalent of 36.4 full-time jobs, according to the report.

“It’s a standard model used in government and industry,” Anderson said. “The idea behind the model is what economic impact results from an investment or change in circumstance.

“Childcare has one of the highest multipliers of any kind of investment you can make because you’re investing in the actual programs, you’re building the system and employing in it. And that has a double effect, because you’re also allowing families to increase their work.”

Quebec’s $7-a-day public childcare program boosted that province’s GDP by 1.7 per cent, Fairholm’s calculations found, largely thanks to the increase in mothers’ labour force participation.

Last year, Quebec’s daily fee for parents was $7.55 for households earning less than $50,000 a year, and $8.25 for those earning between that salary and $75,000. Families earning up to $100,000 paid only $9.14 a day.

“$10-a-day is not as low as Quebec,” Anderson noted, “but it’s quite a savings for families compared to where we are now.