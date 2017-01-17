MMA star Paige VanZant to help open UFC Gym in Coquitlam

Mixed martial arts star Paige VanZant will be in Coquitlam this weekend to launch the Lower Mainland’s first Ultimate Fighting Championship-branded gym.

The UFC Gym (3000 Lougheed Hwy) features a 30-foot Octagon and classes in Brazilian jiu jitsu, boxing and muay thai. The grand opening will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

VanZant, ranked No. 8 in the UFC’s strawweight division (as of Aug. 31, 2016), will take part in an interview at noon, followed by a demonstration at 12:30 p.m. and a meet and greet from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

Last spring, VanZant stared on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars and made it all the way to the finals, finishing second.