Record year for transplants in B.C. in 2016

B.C. set a record for most transplants performed in a year in the province.

In all, 423 people received transplants in 2016, up one from the 422 people who received transplants in 2015, according to a press release Tuesday by BC Transplant.

The number of deceased donors also increased to 97, up two from 95 in 2015.

BC Transplant credits increasing public awareness and the efforts of health care workers across B.C. for the uptick in deceased donors.

“This is good news coming out of the holidays, with British Columbians demonstrating their generosity in the most important area—life,” said Health Minister Terry Lake, in a release.

“I hope this trend will encourage even more people to resister their decision, making the New Year a fresh start for many in need of a transplant.”

Other records in 2016 included 28 heart transplants performed, up from 19 in 2015 and 40 lung transplants, up from 36 in 2015.

The most transplants were performed in Fraser Health (170), followed by Vancouver Coastal Health (110) and Interior Health (67).

The most common type of transplant was a kidney transplant from a deceased donor (173), followed by kidney transplants from a live donor (95) and liver transplants from a deceased donor (74).