$2 billion buys more elbow room for SkyTrain and SeaBus riders

TransLink, Metro Vancouver mayors, the province and federal government are all eager to promote extra capacity recently added to the transit system in the first $2 billion phase of a planned expansion.

But — spoiler alert — municipal leaders are still sparring with the province and feds to get a firm funding commitment for the next phase of the plan, which would include money to build two pricey rapid transit projects in Vancouver and Surrey.

Transit customers should now be seeing increased capacity on Seabus, Skytrain and Canada Line, said Kevin Desmond, TransLink’s CEO. Those improvements include 11 per cent more capacity on the Canada Line during peak periods, more frequent peak-hour service and more mid-day and early evening service on weekends on the Expo and Millennium Skytrain lines, and Seabus sailings every 15 minutes on Sundays and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More buses are on the way as well, promised Desmond. Starting in April, TransLink will be announcing more buses for overcrowded routes, new B-line routes and adding routes to areas that currently have no bus service. The transit authority also plans to add 45,000 more HandyDART trips per year.

“We’re bringing on new buses right now,” Desmond said. “Those buses are intended to replace aged equipment, we’re going to keep that aged equipment in service a little bit longer because it’s really more important to get that capacity up right now than to retire those buses.”

To pay for the phase one improvements, TransLink will raise fares by five to 10 cents for a single zone starting in July, and municipalities will raise property taxes by an average of $3 per household.

Andrew Wilkinson, B.C.’s minister of advanced education, indicated the province still needs more information from the mayors in order to commit funding to the next phase of the 10 year plan.

“Once the picture is crystallized and the plan is clear, there will be the usual engagement between the three levels of government to sort out the funding arrangements,” Wilkinson said.

“We look forward to receiving that proposal from the Mayor’s Council.”

But from the point of view of Gregor Robertson and Linda Hepner, mayors of Vancouver and Surrey and co-chairs of TransLink’s Mayors Council: “That work is done.”

“We have the request in to the provincial and federal government, so I’m not sure what the minister was alluding to here,” Robertson said, “but we need formal commitment of federal and provincial dollars to major projects.”

