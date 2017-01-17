Vancouver’s Trump Tower showered with ‘unpresidential’ online reviews

If you’re looking for a luxury hotel offering “unpresidented” guest service, “only takes Russian Rubles” currency, and “sucked, bigly,” look no further than the bizarre Google reviews pouring in for Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver.

The Georgia Street tower is expected to open this month and bears the name of incoming president and hotelier Donald Trump, who is poised to be inaugurated Friday.

The Trump branding has drawn criticism from Vancouver politicians, one of whom called it a “beacon of racism” because of its namesake’s promises to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. and remarks labeling Mexicans “rapists.”

At time of publishing on Tuesday afternoon all but two of the 58 anonymous, user-submitted written reviews for the hotel that accompany its Google listing are negative — most of them mocking the Trump brand using the President-Elect’s own insults and idioms.

“Unpresidented care for guests,” quipped Grant Moore, who gave the hotel just one-of-five stars. It was a reference to Trump’s Dec. 17 tweet in which he misspelled “unprecedented."

Another reviewer, Jordan Ivey, blasted the Trump brand as “a flaming pile of garbage,” using Trump’s reference to Buzzfeed after the U.S. website published a British intelligence dossier on the President-Elect’s alleged activities in Russia and the possibility that country might use it to blackmail him.

“Only takes Russian Rubles,” joked reviewer Bradley Clark, adding a typical Trump twitter insult: “Sad.”

The unverified allegations in that dossier — whose intelligence source was confirmed as authentic by news outlets — were the butt of many of the reviewers’ jokes, particularly claims that during one Russian visit Trump paid sex workers to urinate on a hotel bed in which President Barack Obama previously slept.

“Concierge offered to upgrade me and give me the golden special,” joked user E. Smith

One commenter alluded to rumours from a magazine publisher that Trump is extremely sensitive about having small hands.

"Inconveniently tiny drawer, faucet and door handles etc.," reviewer Laura Michelle chided. "As a person with regular-sized hands I could barely open a thing."

Not all commenters panned the unopened hotel, however. Two written reviews gave Trump tower five-of-five stars, and offered their own colourful insults — to anti-Trump liberals.

“It was AMAZING!” said Phonse Musik. “I had a long flight from Canada, and all I wanted was a shower. I turn on the water and LIBERAL TEARS flowed out of the golden faucet!”

Another pro-Trump reviewer continued in that vein, “What a relaxing time here!” wrote Derp O. “It was a great experience for me because I didn't have to run into any liberal entitled freeloading leeches who love to complain.”

Vancouver’s Trump Tower was developed by local developer Holborn Group. While some hotels bearing the Trump name in other cities have rebranded themselves “Scion” — which Trump Hotel chain said in a statement means a “descendant of a notable family” — Vancouver’s retains the original branding.