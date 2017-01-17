Proposed changes to Adanac bike corridor up for discussion says City of Vancouver

The City of Vancouver’s busiest local bike route will see upgrades intended to improve both cyclist and pedestrian safety later this year – including a cul de sac at Adanac and Nanaimo that will block car access in both directions.

The Union-Adanac bike corridor is Vancouver’s busiest non-barrier bike path, allowing 5,000 cyclists to cross town every day, according to the city. Its popularity has ensured no shortage of feedback from users in recent years, the city told Metro.

“We’ve basically taken all of that feedback over the years into account and proposed a number of locations to try and improve both the cycling experience [and] also the walking experience for people who are walking [along] Adanac,” said Paul Storer, manager of transportation design.

The proposed changes include minor projects like painting crosswalks and adding corner bulges to slow cars down, but also major traffic-flow changes like creating a cul de sac on Adanac, east of Nanaimo.

The cul de sac would prevent cars from using Adanac as a through-road and force drivers to use an arterial corridor instead, like Hastings Street or Grandview Highway, said Storer.

“The intent is to stop that cross-city traffic,” he said.

“Our goal is to try and keep all that arterial traffic on the arterial streets.

Drivers who regularly use Adanac to drive across town need to change their mindset, said Erin O’Mellin, executive director of HUB, a cycling advocacy group.

“There are more bicycles going through that intersection (Adanac and Nanaimo) than motor vehicles. It’s about adapting to that reality,” she said.

“The vehicles will have to loop around the block to access that area. We think safety is our number one concern and everybody wants road safety to improve.”

The city is conducting consultations on the proposed changes Jan. 21 and 23, and will provide Cantonese and Mandarin translators at both information sessions. City staff are open to feedback, Storer said.

“Nothing’s written in stone at this point but we try to understand what the issues are for local residents and businesses and if there are better options, we might choose [those] to address the same goals.”