914 overdose deaths in British Columbia in 2016

British Columbia authorities are calling for action from the federal government as the province’s overdose crisis reached new heights in December.

According to the province’s chief coroner, Lisa Lapointe, 142 people died of illicit drug use last month, the highest-ever number recorded.

In total, 914 people died of drug overdose in B.C. in 2016, an 80 per cent increase over 2015.

While making the grim announcement, both Health Minister Terry Lake and provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall said the overdose crisis is a North American problem and urged the federal government to take more action.

Lake announced a further $10 million in funding for drug treatment beds on Wednesday.

In response to the crisis, the province has increased several harm reduction initiatives, including making overdose-reversing naloxone kits widely available and opening drug overdose prevention sites – de-facto safe-consumption sites – throughout the province.