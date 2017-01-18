B.C. drivers can now get their own park-themed vanity licence plates

British Columbia has issued a trio of new vanity licence plates that pay homage to the province’s renowned parks and wild spaces.

One plate features a photo of the Kermode bear — a white version of a black bear only found in B.C. — while the other two are of scenic landscapes: the Purcell Mountains in southeast B.C. and Porteau Cove overlooking Howe Sound.

The initiative is part of the province’s B.C. Parks Future Strategy, which includes investing $22.9 million to build 1,900 new campsites, the province announced on Wednesday.

“With these new license plates, British Columbians can show just how much we love our world-class parks,” Ric Careless, chair of the Campaign for B.C. Parks, said in a release.

The three B.C. Parks plates will cost $50 to buy, and an additional $40 a year to renew. The funds raised from their sale will be invested into B.C. Parks to improve programs and services above the core levels funded by government. They are set to go on sale on Jan. 29, 2017 at Autoplan brokers.