Man slightly hurt in latest targeted shooting in Abbotsford, B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police are describing a shooting in Abbotsford, B.C., as targeted.

Const. Ian MacDonald says a 22-year-old man left his home in the West Clearbrook neighbourhood at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and was confronted by several suspects.

MacDonald says the suspects fired several shots before the victim was able to run back into the house.

The unnamed man suffered minor injuries.