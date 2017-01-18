Pick a knowledgeable landlord from new B.C. registry

Metro Vancouver’s rental market was not kind to renters in 2016: rents soared, evictions increased and many renters found it nearly impossible to find a place.

Now a landlord industry group wants to make it easier for renters to tell which landlords have taken the time to understand provincial tenancy laws through a new online registry.

“The tenant was very much front of mind with this initiatives,” said David Hutniak, president of Landlord BC. “We want tenants to have increased confidence about who they’re renting from.”

The program is for both large and small landlords, but Hutniak hopes the smaller landlords of basement suites or other secondary units will especially take advantage of the program. Around 200 landlords have already signed up.

Hutniak said the focus is on understanding B.C.’s Residential Tenancy Act because many of the problems that occur between tenants and landlords come from poor knowledge of the rights and responsibilities under the act.

For $39, landlords can sign up for an online course that teaches them the ins and outs of B.C.’s Residential Tenancy Act. Landlords who successfully complete the online modules are then “I Rent It Right” certified, and renters will be able to see if a potential landlord is certified via the landlordbc.ca website.

Aly Jiwan, the CEO of Redbrick Properties, is already certified through a Landlord BC program for landlords of large apartment buildings. He helped to test the “I Rent It Right” program and plans to require his property managers to complete the course.

“If landlords can professionalize themselves this way through this knowledge base that Landlord BC’s offering through this course, it also improves our public perception,” said Jiwan.

On the renter side, Tenant Resource and Advocacy Centre has offered a “Renting It Right” education program for tenants to teach them about their rights and responsibilities under the RTA.