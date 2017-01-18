Vancouver Island RCMP raid pot dispensary a day after it opens

RCMP in a Victoria suburb raided a medical marijuana dispensary on Tuesday, one day after it had opened for business.

The dispensary, located in the 600 block of Granderson Road in Langford, began operating on Monday. Officers checked the storefront Tuesday and observed “evidence of possible offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,” according to a release from the West Shore RCMP.

Marijuana was seized. Mounties said the investigation remains ongoing, but warned that businesses selling pot can be investigated and face criminal charges.