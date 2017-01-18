Business students compete to design transit-oriented neighbourhood in Coquitlam

Right now it’s a parking lot in Coquitlam beside the busy Barnet and Lougheed highways — but three teams of business students from Vancouver, Seattle and Portland will compete to make land around a new Evergreen Line station into a vibrant urban community.

“You’re looking to have a development that has an identity and attracts people in and of itself, and integrates the transit station in a way that further enhances ridership,” said Tsur Somerville, a professor at the University of British Columbia’s Sauder School of Business. “And — and the 'and' is not trivial — yields revenue for TransLink.”

TransLink has partnered with the Commercial Real Estate Development Association to host the contest. Students are competing from the University of British Columbia, University of Washington and Portland State University.

The winning team may or may not influence the actual 14-acre site design, Somerville said. For the students, who hope to work in real estate development, it’s a hands-on learning experience working with a real site. This is the 14th year for the competition, but it’s the first time the organizers have used a Canadian site.

The sites chosen for the competition are often sites that have some sort of challenge that have prevented them from being easily developed. The challenge for the parcel of land near Coquitlam Central Station, Somerville said, “is creating a real sense of place with what is at the moment is the intersection of two busy roads and two busy parking lots.”