Vancouver Canadians beat Whitecaps and Canucks—in stadium rankings

Comparing hockey, soccer and baseball is about as hard as comparing apples, oranges and pomegranates.

But when it comes to how sports fans feel about the experience of cheering for their home team, the website Scout thinks they’ve figured it out.

Scout’s annual Stadium Journey ranking of the top 100 sports venues on the continent, and just two Vancouver stadiums made the list this year: Nat Bailey stadium, home of the Canadians — our local Blue Jays farm team — and BC Place, where the beloved Whitecaps’ soccer franchise is known for its boisterous crowds.

While the Whitecaps’ fan enthusiasm may be loudest, it was Nat Bailey that led the pack this year. The 66-year-old baseball stadium earned a 44th-place rank ahead of BC Place trailing at 99th.

“The atmosphere at The Nat is truly special,” Stadium Journey’s website stated. “Fun is the goal, and the C's have succeeded in this department.

“It is a beautiful stadium, highlighted by a view of the regal Queen Elizabeth Park. There is a wide range of ages working at the stadium, and everyone is extremely helpful and nice.”

The annual list, compiled by a team of writers on-the-ground at 761 different stadiums, is less about the particular sport or franchise, and instead focuses on how each venue performs from the perspective of those in the stands.

Rogers Arena, home of the Canucks, didn’t make the top-100 list at all this year.

But across Canada, Vancouver didn’t fare nearly as well as other stadiums, and there were a few surprises. One of the most recently built venues, the Winnipeg Jets’ MTS Centre, ranked 5th — largely on account of the crowd going wild before O Canada!’s even done.