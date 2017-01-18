Vancouver company launches Airbnb-like service for dogs

It was only a matter of time before someone created an “Airbnb” for dogs. The Vancouver-based company, Go Fetch, launched its dog-sitting platform this week, where dog owners looking for someone to take care of Fido can connect with dog-sitters on the website.

The company, which launched a Canada-wide crowd-sourced dog-walking app in April 2016, has already received 2,000 applications from people wanting to list their dog-sitting services.

As far as business ideas go, it was a no-brainer, said co-founder Willson Cross.

“Just as Uber has done it in transportation and Airbnb has done it in travel, we are doing it in pet services,” said the 23-year-old UBC economics grad.

He, along with friend and business partner Paul Ratchford, see potential in the pet-services industry, which North Americans spend $30 billion in annually.

“With nearly 35 per cent of all Canadians owning a dog now, and that trend growing rapidly, we definitely saw a market in Canada that has not been tapped into,” said Cross.

Go Fetch takes 15 per cent of all transactions from its platform and prices for dog-sitting range from $25 to $100 per night. The site had 10 dog-sitters listed in Vancouver as of Tuesday.

The company vets all applicants and only accepts about 30 per cent of them, explained Cross.

Dog-sitter profiles include information on how many times they will walk the dog, what size dog they accept, whether food is provided, and whether they already own a dog. Those details are meant to give dog owners peace of mind when they drop off their pooch, said Cross.

Bookings are also insured, which means if Fido is injured during a stay, the vet bills would be covered.