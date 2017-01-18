Vancouver council to consider $2.1 million to fight overdose deaths

Fire hall No. 2 in the Downtown Eastside responded to a total of 11,777 incidents in 2016 — 49 per cent more than in 2015 — of which 2,211 were overdoses, a 175 per cent increase over 2016.

That number may be higher, according to a City of Vancouver staff report, because “a significant number of medical calls coded to other reasons (e.g. cardiac arrest) were related to drug overdose.”

The report, which will go before Vancouver’s city council on Jan. 24, recommends council approve a total of $2.1 million to create an additional three-person Vancouver Fire and Rescue medic unit at a cost of $1.9 million, a new Strathcona community policing centre ($208,200), increase operating funding for the city’s 11 community policing centres ($220,000), and expand naloxone training for city staff ($10,000).

While fire hall No.2 experienced the brunt of the extra workload, halls No. 1 in Strathcona and No. 8 in Yaletown have also been handling more calls. Fire hall No. 1 responded to 115 per cent more overdose calls in 2016 compared to 2015. Combined, the three fire halls responded to 131 per cent more overdose calls in 2016 than 2015.

In December, council was considering a 3.4 per cent property tax increase, but voted to raise the increase to 3.9 per cent to pay for up to $3.5 million in extra spending to address the opioid overdose crisis.