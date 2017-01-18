Vancouver's palm trees thrive in chilly weather – here's why

Palm trees surviving a Canadian winter? It’s possible, especially in Vancouver, and even this winter’s cold snap was no problem for the city’s palm trees at English Bay, according to a horticulturalist.

The Chusan Palms, also known as Windmill Palms, at English Bay are well-suited to living in below-freezing environments, said Douglas Justice, associate director of horticulture at UBC Botanical Garden.

“The palm trees, actually, in this weather, are doing very well,” he said.

“Its native to the mountains in Yunan, [China]. It has a pretty big range. It can get cold there.”

The palms can survive as long as ice does not form at the tops of the trees, where the leaves are, Justice explained.

“If we have freezing rain and we get ice in the crown, and it freezes hard, that can kill the crown of the plant. And that’s the only place where new growth comes in those palms,” he explained.

“If you kill the top that’s it – it’s finished.”

But other than their delicate crowns, the palms are hardier than many people think, he said.

“It has to get very cold to actually kill one of those things outright,” he said.

“We find that as long as the temperature doesn’t go below -12 C…at -12 C you start to see maybe a little damage. But those trees won’t be killed unless the temperatures go much below that.”

The 60 palm trees in English Bay were planted there about 30 years ago, the Vancouver Park Board told Metro in an emailed statement.

But it’s probably not a good idea to plant palm trees elsewhere in the Lower Mainland because higher elevations and areas further inland are not suitable for them, said Justice.

“One of the reasons you don’t see them much outside of Vancouver is because anywhere where you get cold wind in the winter, like Abbotsford – that sustained drying cold, that’ll kill them.”