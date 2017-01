Avalanche warning issued for parts of northern British Columbia and Alberta

REVELSTOKE, B.C. — A special avalanche warning has been issued for parts of northern British Columbia and Alberta, starting Friday and lasting until the end of the day on Monday.

Avalanche Canada's warning applies to the north Rockies, the northern section of the Cariboos and the north Columbia region.

The agency says everyone using the recreational backcountry needs to carry an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel.

Recent warm weather has made the snowpack unstable in the areas covered by the warning.