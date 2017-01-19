Methane affects sea levels more than previously thought: SFU study

Carbon dioxide is the most famous culprit when it comes to climate change but a new study from SFU has found that short-lived greenhouse gases like methane have a bigger impact on sea level rise than previously thought.

Methane emissions are responsible for one third of the warming effect in the Earth’s oceans and can affect ocean levels for almost a millennia, according to Kirsten Zickfeld, associate professor of geography at SFU.

Methane lasts for about 10 years in the atmosphere before breaking down via a chemical reaction with oxygen. But its effect on climate change lasts for centuries, said Zickfeld.

“Our study finds that the sea level rise caused by these short lived greenhouse gases last much longer than the time the gasses remain in the atmosphere – longer than 800 years.”

While carbon dioxide is the most abundant greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, Zickfeld’s findings show that policymakers can’t ignore methane emissions either. She hopes her study debunks the myth once for all that short-lived gases are not as damaging as long-lived ones like carbon dioxide.

“There’s this idea out there that if we emit methane then it doesn’t matter as much because the consequences are not as long lasting,” she said.

“But I think what our study shows is that there are no trade offs. We need to reduce emissions of both type of gases as early as possible.”

Oil, gas, and agriculture industries are responsible for most of the methane released into the atmosphere. Other short-lived gases, like halocarbons, are released by air conditioners and refrigerators and account for about 10 per cent of warming ocean temperatures, according to Zickfeld.